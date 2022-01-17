Noted social activist Shanti Devi dies in Odisha, PM Modi expresses grief

Eminent social activist and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi has died in Odisha's Rayagada, family members said on Monday.

She was 88.

The octogenarian complained of chest pain and became unconscious at her Gunupur ashram on Sunday night, following which she was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital at Rayagada, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled her demise and prayed for the departed soul.

"Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

In his condolence message in Odia, Patnaik said: "Saddened to know about the demise of social activist and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi. Her lifelong efforts for the uplift of the distressed will remain as an inspiration. Her contribution to social service is incomparable. I wish peace for the departed soul." President Ram Nath Kovind had conferred the Padma Shri upon Shanti Devi on January 25, 2021. She is survived by a son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)