Left Menu

Russia can attack Ukraine at 'very short notice', Blinken says on visit to Kyiv

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 14:48 IST
Russia can attack Ukraine at 'very short notice', Blinken says on visit to Kyiv
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian troop build-up near Ukraine's borders means President Vladimir Putin can order an attack on Ukraine at very short notice, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday.

Blinken said he strongly hopes that Russia can stick to a diplomatic and peaceful path when he goes on to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva this week for more talks to defuse the standoff over Ukraine.

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that (Russian) force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," Blinken told diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022