Left Menu

Biden says U.S. should have done more COVID testing earlier

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 02:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 02:49 IST
Biden says U.S. should have done more COVID testing earlier
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden conceded on Wednesday that the United States should have done more earlier to boost COVID-19 testing while he pledged not to return to lockdowns and said the Omicron variant was not a cause for panic.

"Should we have done more testing earlier? Yes," Biden told reporters at the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day; Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peopl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022