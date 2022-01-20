Biden says U.S. should have done more COVID testing earlier
20-01-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden conceded on Wednesday that the United States should have done more earlier to boost COVID-19 testing while he pledged not to return to lockdowns and said the Omicron variant was not a cause for panic.
"Should we have done more testing earlier? Yes," Biden told reporters at the White House.
