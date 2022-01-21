NATO member Bulgaria says it alone decides on its defence

Bulgaria will decide on its defence plans alone in coordination with its NATO allies, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday and called on Russia to engage in dialogue with the West to deescalate tensions.

Petkov made his statement in the parliament after Russia's foreign ministry said the security guarantees it seeks from the West included provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria is a sovereign country, which has made its choice long ago by becoming a NATO member. As such, we alone decide to organise the defence of our country in coordination with our partners," he said.

