Harish Rawat's son Virender welcomes Harak Singh Rawat's induction into Congress, hopes he will 'strenthen' party

Congress veteran and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's son Virender on Friday welcomed the induction of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harak Singh Rawat and his daughter-in-law in to the Congress and hoped that both will help strengthen the party. "It is a matter of happiness that our family is expanding. Congress will form government in Uttarakhand under Rahul Gandhi's leadership in 2022. There is a rush in BJP and today you have seen the result that one former minister and former MLA joined the Congress. I welcome their joining and hope they will strengthen the party," Virender told ANI here.

As Congress' central election committee meeting is going on, Virender expects the party to declare all the candidates for the upcoming polls by tonight. However, on his candidature, Virender said that he has given all his possible efforts to the party, adding that his fate will be decided by the high command.

Just months before assembly polls, dismissed Uttarakhand Minister and expelled BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat rejoined his old party Congress on Friday in the presence of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP on Monday for "anti-party activities".

Notably, Harak Singh Rawat was instrumental in reducing the Harish Rawat led Congress government to a minority in 2016 as he rebelled against the Congress government in 2016 and had joined the BJP. Earlier, sources had said that Harish Rawat was uncomfortable with Harak Singh Rawat's re-entry into the Congress and has apprised the party leadership about his views. He is learnt have said that Harak Singh Rawat should not be entertained since he has arrived with a set of conditions and demands.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14. (ANI)

