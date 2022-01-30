Naidu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, urging people to come together to free the country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination.

Gandhi was assassinated on this day 74 years ago.

''An apostle of peace and non-violence, Gandhi Ji played a colossal role in India's freedom struggle and in shaping the destiny of India,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Describing Gandhi as a visionary leader, social emancipator, messiah for farmers, crusader of the downtrodden and the voice of rural India, the vice president said he was an epitome of kindness, compassion and selfless service. ''His glorious life, noble ideas and selflessness continue to inspire humanity. Let us come together to free our country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination,'' he said.

