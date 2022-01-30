Left Menu

Very unlikely British troops will fight in Ukraine -Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 15:35 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
It is very unlikely British soldiers would be sent to fight alongside Ukrainian troops in the event of a Russian invasion, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

Truss also told BBC Television it was "highly likely" Russia was looking to invade Ukraine.

Asked if there was any scenario in which British troops could be sent to fight in Ukraine, Truss said: "That is very unlikely. This is about making sure that the Ukrainian forces have all the support we can give them."

