BSP releases list of 8 candidates for UP elections

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday released a list of eight candidates for the fourth phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The list includes the name of the remaining candidates for the fourth phase of the elections.

In the list, the party has declared the candidates for the three seats of Pilibhit. It has given tickets to Mushtaq Ahmed from Pilibhit, Mohan Swaroop Verma from Barkheda seat of Pilibhit, and Ashok Kumar Raja from Puranpur (SC) seat of Pilibhit. The BSP has fielded Ashish Pratap Singh from Sevata and Pushpendra Kumar from Sidhauli (SC) seat of Sitapur.

The party has given tickets to Shobhit Pathak from Hardoi while Sevak Lal Rawat from Mohan (SC) seat and Vrajkishore Verma from Bhagwantnagar of Unnao. Earlier on Friday, BSP released a list of 53 candidates for the fourth phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)