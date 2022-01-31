Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UAE intercepts a Houthi missile as Israeli president visits

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday it had intercepted a ballistic missile that was fired by Yemen's Houthi as the Gulf state hosted Israel's President Isaac Herzog in a first such visit. The Emirati defence ministry said the missile was intercepted and destroyed, adding that its debris fell on an uninhabited area. It did not say whether the missile was targeting the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi or Dubai, the Middle East's business and tourism hub.

Analysis-Italy's Draghi seen facing tough year after presidential wrangling

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is likely to have a hard time controlling his coalition, politicians and analysts warn, after relations within and among the ruling parties worsened over this week's election of a new head of state. Outgoing 80-year-old President Sergio Mattarella was re-elected for a second term on Saturday, with party chiefs asking him to carry on after seven rounds of fruitless, often fraught voting in parliament to choose a successor.

Portugal's PM Costa wins election, could clinch majority

Portugal's ruling Socialists looked set to win the most votes, and possibly an outright majority, in Sunday's snap general election, exit polls showed, triggering celebrations in Prime Minister Antonio Costa's election headquarters. The result, boosted by a higher than expected turnout despite the coronavirus pandemic, comes as a surprise after the Socialists had lost most of their advantage in recent opinion polls, and could signal a chance for Portugal to have a stable government, contrary to most expectations.

U.S. worried North Korea could return to nuclear and ICBM tests, urges dialogue

The United States is concerned North Korea's escalating missile tests could be precursors to resumed tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday, while urging Pyongyang to join direct talks with no preconditions. North Korea conducted its largest missile test since 2017 on Sunday, sending a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile soaring into space.

NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia

Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was "highly likely" that Russia, the continent's biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine. Russia has massed some 120,000 troops near its neighbour and demanded the western defence alliance withdraw troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar Ukraine, a former Soviet state, from ever joining the Western defence alliance.

North Korea says tested Hwasong-12 missile, took pictures from space

North Korea confirmed on Monday it had tested a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Sunday, according to state news agency KCNA, the first time a nuclear-capable missile of that size has been launched since 2017. The launch was first reported by South Korean and Japanese authorities on Sunday. Analysts and officials said the test appeared to involve an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which North Korea has not tested since 2017 when it suspended testing its largest missiles and its nuclear weapons.

U.N. report says Taliban have killed scores of former Afghan officials, others

A U.N. report seen by Reuters says the Taliban and its allies are believed to have killed scores of former Afghan officials, security force members and people who worked with the international military contingent since the U.S.-led pullout. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ report to the U.N. Security Council paints a picture of worsening living conditions for Afghanistan’s 39 million people despite an end of combat with the Taliban's takeover in August.

Ireland calls for justice on 50th anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday'

Ireland on Sunday called on Britain to ensure justice for the families of 13 peaceful protesters shot dead by its soldiers on "Bloody Sunday" in 1972 as thousands marked the 50th anniversary of one of the defining days of the Northern Ireland conflict. The British government in 2010 apologised for the "unjustified and unjustifiable" killings of 13 Catholic civil rights protesters by British soldiers in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry on Jan. 30, 1972 - and of a 14th who died later of his wounds.

Deal on Russia sanctions bill possible this week - U.S. senators

U.S. senators are very close to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions on Ukraine, including some measures that may take effect before any invasion, two leading senators said on Sunday. Senators Bob Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and James Risch, its top Republican, hoped to move forward on the bill this week.

Australia PM's ratings tumble to lowest levels in nearly two years, poll shows

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval rating fell to its lowest level in nearly two years as he faces heat just months out from a federal election over his handling of the Omicron wave, a widely watched poll showed on Monday. A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed satisfaction with Morrison's performance dropped 5 points to 39% in January, the lowest level since March 2020, when he fielded criticism over his response to devastating bushfires.

