In talks with TMC, Samajwadi Party: CM Ibrahim after announcing to quit Congress

Karnataka Congress senior leader CM Ibrahim who recently announced that he will be quitting his party said that he is in talks with Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-01-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 07:32 IST
Congress leader CM Ibrahim (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Congress senior leader CM Ibrahim who recently announced that he will be quitting his party said that he is in talks with Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party. "There are three options for me currently, JDS, TMC, and Samajwadi Party. People from TMC and Samajwadi Party are contacting me. Many people will leave Congress before the election in Karnataka," said Ibrahim.

Talking about new political combinations in the state, Ibrahim said, "We will start a new movement called Alinga (Alpa Sankhyata-Lingayat). They will join together and give a call to take all the other backward classes and Dalit community to join them. It will start from Kudalasangama from the month of February." Earlier this month, while expressing his unhappiness with the appointment of BK Hariprasad as the new leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Ibrahim said: "Goodbye to the party."

"Congress and I have ended the relationship. When there's no respect, the party has taken a different view what's the situation? People leaving. People like GN Azad and Kapil Sibal coming out," Ibrahim told ANI. He said, "Congress is destroying itself. People cannot work without money in Congress. At the time of Indira Ji and Nehru Ji, Congress was a socialistic party but now it is only a 'Lena bank'. Congress will be defeated in Karnataka."

"The party has sunk. When it came to 80 from 120, I spoke. Today I am saying again. It will again be like what happened in Tamil Nadu, in Andhra Pradesh, in Telangana. They are suffering due to their bad decisions," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

