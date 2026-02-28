Trump's Bold Gamble: U.S. at War with Iran

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump has launched a major military offensive against Iran, joining forces with Israel. This bold action reflects Trump's readiness to utilize U.S. military might but also marks a significant foreign policy gamble with far-reaching implications.

Operation Epic Fury, announced via a video on Trump's own Truth Social platform, signals a shift from targeted strikes to an extensive military campaign. The initiative aims to eliminate Tehran's missile threat and instigate regime change, echoing past controversial U.S. interventions.

Amid the escalating conflict, questions arise over the military strategy and its efficacy. Skepticism persists regarding Trump's objectives and their potential to spark wider instability in the Middle East, raising concerns over the implications for U.S. domestic politics and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)