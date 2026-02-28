Tragic Wildlife Encounters in Chandrapur: Two Lives Lost
In Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, two individuals lost their lives due to wild animal attacks. Kashinath Lonwale was killed while collecting firewood, and Sunita Bhoyar was killed by a tiger while gathering cotton. The forest department has announced immediate compensation and installed camera traps for monitoring.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events over the weekend, two separate wild animal attacks resulted in the deaths of two individuals in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.
Kashinath Shivaram Lonwale, aged 60 and a resident of Padmapur, was fatally attacked by a wild animal at approximately 6 pm while collecting firewood in the Moharli range. Authorities responded swiftly, providing the bereaved family with an immediate compensation of Rs 50,000.
The second incident claimed the life of Sunita Shamrao Bhoyar, aged 43, from Adarshkheda village in Mul Tehsil. While gathering cotton with other villagers, she was attacked by a tiger. The forest department has since installed camera traps to monitor wildlife activity in these regions, highlighting a growing concern for human-wildlife conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Maharashtra Crash Sparks Airfield Safety Concerns
AI in Agriculture: Promises and Concerns in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Leadership Shuffle: New Roles Amid Budget Session
Maharashtra's Emergency Response Overhaul: New Plans for Highway Hazards
High Court Orders Rs 50 Lakh Compensation for MSRTC Employee's Widow