Odisha Launches Free HPV Vaccination Drive for Young Girls

In a significant public health initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the launch of a comprehensive HPV vaccination campaign targeting girls aged 14 to 15. This state-wide effort, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national program, seeks to vaccinate over 3.36 lakh young girls against human papillomavirus to prevent HPV infections.

The vaccination drive, described by Majhi as a crucial step towards empowering women through health, is set to roll out over three months. Initially, vaccines will be available at community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals, and district headquarters hospitals. In the following month, primary health centres will also start offering the service, which is free of charge.

Complementing this initiative, the Chief Minister also revealed plans for the 'Chief Minister's Cancer Treatment Programme' in the 2026-27 budget. This program will provide early cancer treatment, screening, and awareness campaigns throughout the villages. Additionally, 28 new ambulances joined Odisha's emergency healthcare fleet, enhancing the state's response capabilities.

