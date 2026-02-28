Left Menu

Odisha Launches Free HPV Vaccination Drive for Young Girls

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a free HPV vaccination campaign for over 3.36 lakh girls aged 14-15. The initiative, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to empower women by preventing HPV infections, enhancing cancer treatment, and expanding emergency healthcare services in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:48 IST
Odisha Launches Free HPV Vaccination Drive for Young Girls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant public health initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the launch of a comprehensive HPV vaccination campaign targeting girls aged 14 to 15. This state-wide effort, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national program, seeks to vaccinate over 3.36 lakh young girls against human papillomavirus to prevent HPV infections.

The vaccination drive, described by Majhi as a crucial step towards empowering women through health, is set to roll out over three months. Initially, vaccines will be available at community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals, and district headquarters hospitals. In the following month, primary health centres will also start offering the service, which is free of charge.

Complementing this initiative, the Chief Minister also revealed plans for the 'Chief Minister's Cancer Treatment Programme' in the 2026-27 budget. This program will provide early cancer treatment, screening, and awareness campaigns throughout the villages. Additionally, 28 new ambulances joined Odisha's emergency healthcare fleet, enhancing the state's response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

 India
3
Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
4
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026