Odisha Launches Free HPV Vaccination Drive for Young Girls
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a free HPV vaccination campaign for over 3.36 lakh girls aged 14-15. The initiative, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to empower women by preventing HPV infections, enhancing cancer treatment, and expanding emergency healthcare services in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a significant public health initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the launch of a comprehensive HPV vaccination campaign targeting girls aged 14 to 15. This state-wide effort, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national program, seeks to vaccinate over 3.36 lakh young girls against human papillomavirus to prevent HPV infections.
The vaccination drive, described by Majhi as a crucial step towards empowering women through health, is set to roll out over three months. Initially, vaccines will be available at community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals, and district headquarters hospitals. In the following month, primary health centres will also start offering the service, which is free of charge.
Complementing this initiative, the Chief Minister also revealed plans for the 'Chief Minister's Cancer Treatment Programme' in the 2026-27 budget. This program will provide early cancer treatment, screening, and awareness campaigns throughout the villages. Additionally, 28 new ambulances joined Odisha's emergency healthcare fleet, enhancing the state's response capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- HPV
- vaccination
- health
- infection
- Majhi
- Modi
- healthcare
- cancer
- treatment
ALSO READ
PM Modi Inaugurates Micron ATMP Facility in Sanand: Major Leap in India’s Semiconductor Journey
Modi's Transformative Visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: A Wave of Development and Cultural Reverence
India's Semiconductor Leap: Modi Inaugurates Micron's Plant in Gujarat
Owaisi Criticizes Modi's 'Untimely' Israel Visit Amid Regional Tensions
Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over Controversial Indo-US Trade Deal Amidst Looming Agricultural Storm