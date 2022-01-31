Left Menu

Kremlin says no date set for response to U.S., NATO proposals

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:24 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond to proposals from the United States and NATO "when he considers it necessary", with no date set for now, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Washington and Brussels replied last week to Moscow's demands for legally binding security guarantees amid a standoff over Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO.

Putin said last Friday they had not addressed Moscow's main security demands but Russia was ready to keep talking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

