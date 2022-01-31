Goa polls: Sena extends support to Utpal Parrikar in Panaji seat

The Shiv Sena on Monday extended support to former BJP member Utpal Parrikar, who is contesting the February 14 elections as an independent from the Panaji assembly constituency in Goa, and announced it is withdrawing its candidate from the prestigious seat.

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut tweeted, saying his party is withdrawing its candidate Shailendra Velingkar from the Panaji constituency in support of Utpal Parrikar, who welcomed the move.

The elder son of BJP stalwart and former CM late Manohar Parrikar has filed his nomination as an independent after the state's ruling party denied him a ticket from Panaji, a seat represented in the assembly for long by his father.

The BJP has renominated sitting Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserratte, who joined the ruling party after quitting the Congress in 2019.

“We're keeping our word. @ShivSena is withdrawing it's candidate Shailendra Velingkar frm #Panaji. Not just that, our workers will fully support #UtpalParrikar. We believe that the battle for Panaji is just abt elections, but also abt purification of Goa politics,” Raut tweeted.

Recently, the Shiv Sena, while announcing candidates for the Goa polls, had said it would back Utpal Parrikar if he assures not to support the BJP after getting elected.

Utpal Parrikar had said he would remain independent if he is elected from the seat in the state capital.

Shiv Sena's announcement in favour of Utpal Parrikar comes days after local Congress leaders Uday Madkaikar and Surendra Furtado extended their support to him.

''I would love to take support from anyone who wants to be with me in this fight,” Utpal Parrikar told PTI, reacting to the stand of the Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally.

He said Panaji needs a representative who has a ''clean character''.

“You don't have to be in power to do developmental work. You can do it even while being in the opposition and my father Manohar Parrikar has proved it,” he said.

Utpal Parrikar resigned from the BJP nearly two weeks ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)