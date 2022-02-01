Left Menu

Trump's fundraising groups have over $122 mln in cash

He has not said whether he will run for president again in 2024 after his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election, though Trump would be the clear favorite for his party's presidential nomination. Trump's main fundraising committee, known as Save America, has contributed $1.35 million to "like-minded causes and endorsed candidates," Trump's office said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 05:25 IST
Trump's fundraising groups have over $122 mln in cash

Fundraising groups run by former U.S. President Donald Trump have amassed more than $122 million in cash after raising over $51 million in the second half of 2021, Trump's office said on Monday.

In the statement announcing the fundraising haul, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said the former leader's movement "is set to crash across the midterms and carry forward all the way through 2024." Trump aims to help his Republican party seize control of Congress in November's midterm congressional elections. He has not said whether he will run for president again in 2024 after his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election, though Trump would be the clear favorite for his party's presidential nomination.

Trump's main fundraising committee, known as Save America, has contributed $1.35 million to "like-minded causes and endorsed candidates," Trump's office said. The average donation for all of Trump's political committees was $31, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022