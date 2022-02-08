Left Menu

Vote for secular Congress: Khurshid to voters

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-02-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 00:49 IST

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday sought vote for his party, saying people need to choose a secular outfit as till now politics has been revolving around communal issues.

People should learn a lesson from birds, who don’t differentiate between religions, Khurshid said while addressing a public meeting in favour of party candidate Sangeeta Tyagi, the wife of Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi, who had died following a TV debate in 2020.

Addressing the gathering at New Hindan Vihar Colony of Sahibabad constituency, he said the politics has been revolving around Hindu, Muslim, temple and mosque.

People must learn a lesson from small birds because they don't differentiate between a temple and mosque and they sit on the walls of the religious places of both faiths, he said.

He urged people to cast their vote in favour of the Congress, which he said is a secular party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

