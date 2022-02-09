BJP trying to create Hindu-Muslim divide: Jayant

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of the bid to create a Hindu-Muslim divide and urged people to stay united.

He said this while addressing a programme in favour of a party candidate in the Sadarpur area of Ghaziabad.

He said no stone will be left unturned for the progress of farmers and labourers if the SP-RLD alliance comes to power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. There will be no place for communal politics, Chaudhary said as he alleged that the BJP is trying to divide Hindus and Muslims. He also alleged that the government failed to provide transport facility to the workers, who had to travel hundreds of miles to reach their homes during the coronavirus lockdown. Agitating farmers and unemployed youth were brutally beaten up by the government, he said, seeking votes for the alliance.

