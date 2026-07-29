Ukrainian-Iranian Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reached out to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi after Iran condemned a Ukrainian drone attack on an Iranian ship. Sybiha urged de-escalation and cessation of support for Russia, labeling the war in Ukraine as illegal and unnecessary.

Araqchi acknowledged the conversation, stating he was reassured the attack was unintended, but insisted attacks on Iranian interests are unacceptable, calling for restitution. Iran maintained that further aggression would not be tolerated.

Ukraine defended its actions as necessary defenses against Russian aggression, ensuring no civilian targets were involved. Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed solidarity with Ukraine and discussed mutual security threats posed by Iran.