Keiko Fujimori: Peru's First Female President Sworn In Amidst Political Shift

On Tuesday, Keiko Fujimori was inaugurated as Peru's first female president, representing a significant moment in the country's political landscape marked by a shift toward conservatism. The 51-year-old is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori and has succeeded after multiple failed attempts to take office.

Her leadership emerges during a period of economic tension and social division, accentuated by crime and political instability. Fujimori's election is part of a trend seen across Latin America where conservative leaders are gaining power. Her agenda includes partnering closely with the U.S. to enhance security and economic initiatives.

Fujimori's administration faces immense challenges, including skepticism from a divided Congress, protests from opposing factions, and the difficult task of restoring public trust. As the head of a major copper-exporting nation, her economic policies will be crucial in maintaining Peru's financial resilience amid recent global economic strains.