Saudi Arabia Thwarts Drone Attacks Targeting Oil Facilities
Saudi Arabia's air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed multiple drones aimed at oil facilities in the Eastern Province. According to the Saudi defense ministry, the drones originated from Iraqi territory, launched by Iran-backed militias. Saudi Arabia reserves the right to defend itself and respond appropriately.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's air defenses effectively intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting oil facilities in the kingdom's Eastern Province.
The Saudi defense ministry's spokesperson, Turki al-Maliki, stated that these drones were launched from Iraqi soil by militias backed by Iran, describing them as terrorist in nature.
Al-Maliki emphasized that Saudi Arabia reserves the legitimate right to protect its national resources and will respond at an appropriate time and place.