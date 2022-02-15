Japan PM Kishida, EU's von der Leyen discuss Ukraine - ministry
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the Ukraine situation during a telephone call on Tuesday, Japan's foreign ministry said.
"The two leaders shared the view that they have monitored the situation around Ukraine with grave concern and consistently supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
