Unlocking Export Potential: India Eyes Balanced Trade with Japan
India emphasizes the export potential for domestic firms in sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, agriculture, and services in Japan. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlights the need for a balanced trade relationship during a visit to Tokyo for the India-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement meeting.
India is highlighting the significant export potential for its domestic sectors, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, agriculture, and services, within the Japanese market. This call for action was underscored by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal during his visit to Tokyo.
While attending the Joint Committee Meeting under the India-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Agrawal engaged with Japan's Vice Minister of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. He stressed the necessity to enhance and diversify trade and investment ties between the two nations.
The focus on strengthening bilateral trade ties comes amid a current trade imbalance, with India's exports to Japan witnessing a 3.71% drop, while imports surged by 13.47%, resulting in a trade deficit. Agrawal sees great potential in tapping the full benefits of CEPA to address this imbalance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
