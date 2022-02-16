Left Menu

Libyan president of High Council of State calls Parliament's naming of new prime minister 'improper measure'

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-02-2022 04:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 04:49 IST
Libya's president of the High Council of State said in a statement early on Wednesday that the Libyan parliament's assigning a prime minister before holding an official session of the High Council is an "improper measure and doesn't help in building confidence between the two councils". Libya's Parliament spokesman on Thursday declared Fathi Bashagha as the new interim prime minister after a rival candidate withdrew, but it was not clear if the chamber had held a vote.

The incumbent, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, has said he does not recognise Parliament's attempt to remove him, and that his government remains valid and he will not step down.

