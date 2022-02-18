Left Menu

Centre reviewing security of Kumar Vishwas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:00 IST
Centre reviewing security of Kumar Vishwas
  • Country:
  • India

The central government is reviewing the security of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection through a central agency, official sources said on Friday.

The move came in the wake of Vishwas' allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

''The government is reviewing the security of Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection depending on his threat perception after a through review and based on intelligence inputs,'' the sources said.

Security to Vishwas is likely to be given through a central security agency after the review.

Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab. Polling for the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022