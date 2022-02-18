Centre reviewing security of Kumar Vishwas
The central government is reviewing the security of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection through a central agency, official sources said on Friday.
The move came in the wake of Vishwas' allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
''The government is reviewing the security of Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection depending on his threat perception after a through review and based on intelligence inputs,'' the sources said.
Security to Vishwas is likely to be given through a central security agency after the review.
Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab. Polling for the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20.
