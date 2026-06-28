Leadership Scandal Erupts After South Korea's World Cup Disappointment

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Has Blamed The Countrys Early World Cup Exit On Favouritism In Personnel Appointments And Blasted Coach Hong Myungbo

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has publicly criticized what he sees as favoritism in the leadership appointments following the national football team's unexpected early exit from the World Cup.

In a social media post, President Lee expressed his disappointment in the nation's performance, squarely placing the blame on the selection process that favored 'us versus them' mentality over competence, particularly targeting Coach Hong Myung-bo.

Amidst mounting pressure, a petition for Coach Hong's removal has rapidly gained support, prompting calls for a thorough investigation by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to rectify and prevent future leadership issues.