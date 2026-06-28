Serena Williams' Triumphant Return to Wimbledon: A Tennis Legend Resurfaces

Seventime Wimbledon Champion Serena Williams Will Make Her Return To The Tournament On Tuesday

In an electrifying comeback, seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will take to Centre Court on Tuesday, facing Maya Joint in her opening match. The legendary athlete, who holds 23 major titles, last graced Wimbledon in 2022, and although she announced her retirement that year, she's back at age 44 for another shot at triumph.

Earlier on Centre Court, defending champion Iga Swiatek kicks off her campaign, underscoring a day packed with thrilling matchups. Meanwhile, Court Number One will see notable appearances from second seed Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina, promising a dynamic day of tennis action.

Wimbledon's (GMT) second day main draw sets a riveting scene, with Taylor Townsend versus 3-Iga Swiatek, 6-Taylor Fritz versus Jack Draper, and Serena Williams against Maya Joint starting at 1230. Court Number One from 1200 features matchups including Alexander Blockx against 2-Alexander Zverev and Lois Boisson taking on 2-Elena Rybakina.