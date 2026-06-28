Tragedy Strikes: Plane Crash Claims Eleven Lives in France
A tragic plane crash in Tomblaine, northeastern France, resulted in the deaths of all eleven individuals aboard. The aircraft, operated by a parachutist school, carried one pilot and ten passengers, including five students and five instructors. The French interior minister is en route to the crash site.
A tragic plane crash in the town of Tomblaine, located in northeastern France, has resulted in the deaths of all eleven individuals on board, according to the local prefecture.
The aircraft belonged to a parachutist school and carried one pilot and ten passengers, made up of five students and five instructors. Tragically, no one survived the accident.
French Interior Minister is reportedly on his way to the scene of the incident as authorities begin their investigation into the cause of the crash.