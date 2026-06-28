Geo News Faces Suspension: Muharram Broadcast Controversy
The suspension of Geo News by Pakistan's media regulator over a Muharram broadcast has sparked controversy. The channel aired content deemed offensive, leading to a 15-day licence suspension. Geo News apologized, claiming the material was unintentionally aired and not reflective of their views.
Pakistan's media regulator has suspended Geo News for 15 days, citing concerns over a programme aired during Muharram. This suspension follows the channel's broadcast of "religious visualisations" deemed offensive to religious sentiments.
Geo News apologized, stating the content intended to showcase cultural practices from Iraq and the Middle East was aired in error. The broadcaster emphasized that these views did not align with its editorial stance.
In this Muslim-majority nation, such depictions can ignite public anger. Pakistan faces ongoing criticism for its press freedom, with prior regulatory actions against media outlets. The incident reflects broader challenges for media houses in maintaining editorial caution.