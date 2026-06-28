Geo News Faces Suspension: Muharram Broadcast Controversy

Pakistans Media Regulator Has Suspended The Broadcast Licence Of Television Channel Geo News For Days Over Content Aired During A Programme Marking Muharram

Pakistan's media regulator has suspended Geo News for 15 days, citing concerns over a programme aired during Muharram. This suspension follows the channel's broadcast of "religious visualisations" deemed offensive to religious sentiments.

Geo News apologized, stating the content intended to showcase cultural practices from Iraq and the Middle East was aired in error. The broadcaster emphasized that these views did not align with its editorial stance.

In this Muslim-majority nation, such depictions can ignite public anger. Pakistan faces ongoing criticism for its press freedom, with prior regulatory actions against media outlets. The incident reflects broader challenges for media houses in maintaining editorial caution.