Congress will be wiped out from Punjab, says Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that Congress will be wiped out from the state in the Assembly elections.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 20-02-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 13:39 IST
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that Congress will be wiped out from the state in the Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Amarinder Singh, who left Congress and formed Punjab Lok Congress, said, "I am certain of winning Patiala. I think we will win the elections...They (Congress) live in a different world & will be wiped out in Punjab."

"Bhagwant Mann is an anti-national and he is supporting Arvind Kejriwal," said the Punjab Lok Congress founder after casting his vote in Patiala. The former CM also said that his party is performing well and positive reports coming from the ground.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress's chief ministerial face, is contesting from two seats Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East).AAP Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur and party's CM face Bhagwant Mann is contesting from Dhuri seat. Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is seeking re-election from the Patiala constituency.Five-time Chief Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal is in the fray from the Lambi seat while SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is in the electoral contest from Jalalabad. The BJP has pitted its Punjab unit chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma from the Pathankot constituency.

Voting for all the 117 seats are underway and the results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

