Russian Drone Strikes Target Ukrainian Railways

Russian drones have intensified attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure, targeting trains and facilities. A recent strike hit a passenger train in Mykolaiv region and another attempted strike was thwarted near Dnipro. Since March, 18 incidents have damaged 41 railway targets, causing casualties and operational disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:13 IST
In a series of escalating incidents, Russian drones have increasingly targeted Ukraine's railway infrastructure, affecting both passenger and freight operations. On Wednesday, an unmanned aerial vehicle struck an empty passenger train in the Mykolaiv region, injuring a railway employee, according to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba.

Similarly, an attempted drone strike on a railway service connecting Dnipro and Kovel was narrowly averted, thanks to the prompt response of railway workers. This recent escalation showcases a rise in drone attacks aimed at critical railway facilities, noted Ukrainian national railways, Ukrzaliznytsia.

Since the beginning of March, 18 drone strikes have been documented, leading to damage at 41 facilities across the country. These attacks have targeted locomotives, freight cars, and equipment essential for infrastructure repairs, as well as depots and bridges, underscoring a systematic effort to disrupt Ukrainian rail services.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

