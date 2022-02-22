Left Menu

Ukraine may break off diplomatic ties with Russia, president says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:58 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Ukraine

Ukraine may break off diplomatic relations with Russia after Moscow's decision to recognize two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Speaking alongside his Estonian counterpart, Zelenskiy said he was weighing a request from his foreign ministry to break off ties. He also urged Ukraine's allies not to wait for a further escalation to impose sanctions, which should include shutting down the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Zelenskiy played down the prospect of a large-scale conflict with Russia but said he was prepared to introduce martial law if that happened.

