Ukraine may break off diplomatic ties with Russia, president says
Ukraine may break off diplomatic relations with Russia after Moscow's decision to recognize two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at a briefing on Tuesday.
Speaking alongside his Estonian counterpart, Zelenskiy said he was weighing a request from his foreign ministry to break off ties. He also urged Ukraine's allies not to wait for a further escalation to impose sanctions, which should include shutting down the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
Zelenskiy played down the prospect of a large-scale conflict with Russia but said he was prepared to introduce martial law if that happened.
