UP not secure in hands of family-oriented political parties: PM Modi

In a veiled attack at the previous Uttar Pradesh governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that history has shown that State is not secure in the hands of family-oriented political parties. "History shows that the state is not secure in the hands of family-oriented political parties. There were back-to-back terrorist attacks in Uttar Pradesh during their rules. Unfortunately, instead of punishing the terrorists of these blasts, the Samajwadi government worked to get them released," said while addressing an election rally in Kaushambi.

He further said that dynastic politics deprived Kaushambi of development. "During the reign of the past governments, criminals roamed freely and forcefully took possession of other people's land and properties. Our mothers and daughters felt unsafe while coming out of their homes. Instead of providing good governance, the previous governments exploited the people and their leaders built lavish palaces. We on the other hand have made homes for the poor."

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, he said several scams came to light including mining, ambulance, food grain and riverfront during the Samajwadi party's rule. "Scams were the secret of their rule. Mining Scam, Food Scam, Ambulance Scam, River Front Scam. Today every penny of the State is being spent on the welfare of the people. This government has done the work of saving terrorists. Today, talent is being respected and industries are being set up in every district of the state."

Taking a dig at Opposition leaders, the Prime Minister said that the 'mausami' (seasonal) leaders disappeared during the COVID-19 peak, reappeared at the time of the election and will again disappear after election results will be announced. "You got to see 'mausami' leaders in COVID who disappeared during peak and reappeared when it was controlled. When elections came, they have come, when elections will be over after March 10, they will go abroad. They instigated people against vaccines but got themselves vaccinated. People of Uttar Pradesh are well aware of 'seasonal' leaders," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said that the 'Parivarwadi' groups looted the poor's ration but BJP ended their game. "We brought in 'One Nation, One Ration Card'. Now people of Kaushambi can use their ration cards anywhere in the country," added PM Modi. PM Modi said that the people of UP are moving ahead for the victory of BJP and NDA.

"Those who think that the people of UP will be divided. To answer them, the people of Uttar Pradesh are again standing in long queues at the polling booth today," he said. He further said it is very important for all of us to remain united for the fast development of India and Uttar Pradesh, for the bright future of all of us.

The Prime Minister further said that the linking of Kaushambi with the Bodh circuit has also been done by the BJP government. "The future of daughters have been improved by the various schemes of the BJP government. The previous government used to exploit not rule, we have served. They used to build their palaces, we built houses for the poor. They used to celebrate their family festivals, we celebrated Deepotsav, Rangotsav," he said.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

