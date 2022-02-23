Jaishankar discusses economic cooperation, regional developments with Singaporean counterpart in Paris

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed economic cooperation and regional developments with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific here.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Germany on Sunday on a three-day visit to France, has held a series of meetings with his counterparts from other Indo-Pacific countries participating in the EU Indo-Pacific Forum.

''Met Singapore FM @VivianBala on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific. Exchanged views on the forum deliberations. Our talks also covered travel arrangements, economic cooperation and regional developments," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

''Caught up with my good friend Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in Paris,'' Balakrishnan tweeted on Wednesday.

''We had a wide-ranging discussion on cooperation with ASEAN, developments in the region, and reopening travel,'' Singapore's Foreign Minister wrote.

Both ministers discussed the issue to resumption of normal travel between India and Singapore. Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday said that the country will be starting a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with the Philippines soon, and restoring the VTL quota with India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)