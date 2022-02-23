Left Menu

Jaishankar discusses economic cooperation, regional developments with Singaporean counterpart in Paris

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed economic cooperation and regional developments with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific here.Jaishankar, who arrived here from Germany on Sunday on a three-day visit to France, has held a series of meetings with his counterparts from other Indo-Pacific countries participating in the EU Indo-Pacific Forum.Met Singapore FM VivianBala on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:53 IST
Jaishankar discusses economic cooperation, regional developments with Singaporean counterpart in Paris
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed economic cooperation and regional developments with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific here.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Germany on Sunday on a three-day visit to France, has held a series of meetings with his counterparts from other Indo-Pacific countries participating in the EU Indo-Pacific Forum.

''Met Singapore FM @VivianBala on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific. Exchanged views on the forum deliberations. Our talks also covered travel arrangements, economic cooperation and regional developments," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

''Caught up with my good friend Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in Paris,'' Balakrishnan tweeted on Wednesday.

''We had a wide-ranging discussion on cooperation with ASEAN, developments in the region, and reopening travel,'' Singapore's Foreign Minister wrote.

Both ministers discussed the issue to resumption of normal travel between India and Singapore. Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday said that the country will be starting a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with the Philippines soon, and restoring the VTL quota with India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022