Mahila Cong slams Raj BJP chief for comparing state budget with dark-skinned bride

It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup. Mahila Congress president Netta DSouza termed Poonias remark reprehensible and outrageous.This very outrageous remark is not only an insult to women but it is an anti constitutional statement that stinks of untouchability and apartheid, DSouza said in a statement.This is not the first time that a BJP leader has made any anti-women statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 00:39 IST
The Congress' women's wing on Wednesday slammed Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia for his remarks comparing the state budget with the face of a dark-complexioned bride after a good makeover, and alleged that ''anti-women mindset is in the BJP's DNA''.

Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for the year 2022-23, Poonia kicked up a controversy by saying: ''It seems to be a 'daubed up' budget. It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup.'' Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza termed Poonia's remark ''reprehensible'' and ''outrageous''.

''This very outrageous remark is not only an insult to women but it is an anti constitutional statement that stinks of untouchability and apartheid,'' D'Souza said in a statement.

''This is not the first time that a BJP leader has made any anti-women statement. From Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, all top BJP leaders have made highly objectionable taunts on women,'' she said.

Why has the National Commission for Women, not reacted to this statement yet, D'Souza asked.

The All India Mahila Congress demands that Poonia immediately withdraws this ''indecent'' statement by apologising unconditionally, otherwise, ''we will agitate against the BJP across the nation'', she said.

