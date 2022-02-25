Left Menu

Brazilian vice president condemns Ukraine invasion, Bolsonaro mum

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Thursday condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying in his view that economic sanctions may not be enough and the West may need to use force. Mourao's comments went well beyond a statement by Brazil's Foreign Ministry expressing concern about Russia's military operations and urging a diplomatic solution.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 25-02-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 01:02 IST
Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Thursday condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying in his view that economic sanctions may not be enough and the West may need to use force.

Mourao's comments went well beyond a statement by Brazil's Foreign Ministry expressing concern about Russia's military operations and urging a diplomatic solution. President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently met with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, did not comment publicly on the invasion on Thursday, but said he was concerned about protecting Brazilians in Ukraine.

"Our embassy in Kiev remains open and ready to help the approximately 500 Brazilian citizens who live in Ukraine and all others who are there temporarily," he said on Twitter. Earlier on Thursday, Brazil's Foreign Ministry called for an immediate halt to Russian hostilities against Ukraine and urged all parties to seek a diplomatic solution.

The Brazilian government is seriously concerned by Russia's "military operations ... against targets in Ukraine's territory," the ministry said in a statement. As a member of the United Nations Security Council, Brazil will continue to seek a peaceful solution, it said.

Foreign Minister Carlos Franca received a call from British foreign affairs secretary Liz Truss, the ministry known as Itamaraty said on social media. They agreed on the importance of finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis and "made vigorous defense of sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and the peaceful settlement of disputes," the ministry said.

