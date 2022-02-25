US has deployed additional troops to defend NATO allies in eastern Europe: Biden

The United States has deployed additional troops to defend its NATO allies, particularly in eastern Europe, President Joe Biden said amidst Russian military forces entering Ukrainian territories.

He said US forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend and reassure NATO allies in the East.

The US had provided over USD 650 million in defensive assistance to Ukraine last year. ''We are taking steps to defend our NATO allies, particularly in the East. Tomorrow, NATO will convene a summit. We'll be there to bring together the leaders of 30 allied nations and close partners to affirm our solidarity and to map out the next steps we will take to further strengthen all aspects of our NATO alliance,'' Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

''Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East,'' he said.

''The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power. The good news is NATO was more united and more determined than ever. There is no doubt, no doubt that the United States and every NATO ally will meet our Article 5 commitments which says an attack on one is an attack on all,'' he added.

Over the past few weeks, Biden said, the US has ordered thousands of additional forces to Germany and Poland as part of its commitment to NATO.

''On Tuesday, in response to Russia's aggressive action, including its troop presence in Belarus and the Black Sea, I have authorised the deployment of ground and air forces already stationed in Europe to NATO's eastern flank allies, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania,'' said the president.

American allies have also been stepping up their capabilities to ensure a collective defence, he said.

''And today, within hours of Russia unleashing its assault, NATO came together and authorised an activation of response plans,'' he said.

''Now, I am authorising additional US force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO's response, including some of the US-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago.

''I've also spoken with Defense Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Milley about preparations for additional moves should they become necessary to protect our NATO allies and support the greatest military alliance in the history of the world, NATO. As we respond, my administration is using the tools, every tool at its disposal, to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump,'' Biden said.

He alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin's action in Ukraine betrays a sinister vision for the future of the world when more nations take what they want by force. ''But it is a vision of the United States and freedom-loving nations everywhere will oppose every tool of our considerable power,'' he said.

Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday night. Russia has launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine.

The US and its allies and partners will emerge from this stronger, more united, more determined, and more purposeful, Biden asserted.

''Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly economically and strategically. We will make sure of that. Putin will be a pariah on the international stage,'' he said.

Biden further said, ''Any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association. When the history of this area is written, Putin's choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.'' ''Liberty, democracy, human dignity these are the forces far more powerful than fear and oppression. They cannot be extinguished by tyrants like Putin and his armies. They cannot be erased by people -- from people's hearts and hopes by any amount of violence and intimidation. They endure in the contest between democracy and autocracy, between sovereignty and subjugation. Make no mistake: Freedom will prevail,'' he said.

