Russia Strikes Key Ukrainian Industrial Sites

Russia's Defence Ministry reported that its forces targeted two cargo vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea port, Chornomorsk. Additional strikes were conducted on the Zaporizhstal steel plant, Interpipe Steel in Dnipro, and several plants in Kryvyi Rih, including the Northern Iron Ore Beneficiation Works complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 12:36 IST
Russia Strikes Key Ukrainian Industrial Sites
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Overnight, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed that its military forces targeted two cargo vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, according to a report by the Interfax news agency.

The ministry also disclosed strikes on Ukraine's steel and industrial sectors, attacking the Zaporizhstal steel plant in Zaporizhzhia, Interpipe Steel complex in Dnipro, and various plants in Kryvyi Rih, including the Northern Iron Ore Beneficiation Works complex.

As of this report, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made by the Russian Defence Ministry.

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