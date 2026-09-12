Russia Strikes Key Ukrainian Industrial Sites

Overnight, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed that its military forces targeted two cargo vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, according to a report by the Interfax news agency.

The ministry also disclosed strikes on Ukraine's steel and industrial sectors, attacking the Zaporizhstal steel plant in Zaporizhzhia, Interpipe Steel complex in Dnipro, and various plants in Kryvyi Rih, including the Northern Iron Ore Beneficiation Works complex.

As of this report, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made by the Russian Defence Ministry.