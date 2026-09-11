The Russian defense ministry announced on Friday that its military forces have struck three cargo vessels in the Black Sea, near Chornomorsk and Odesa. These vessels were reportedly transporting equipment intended for Ukrainian military forces.

In addition to this naval confrontation, several logistic centers across different regions of Ukraine were also targeted, according to the ministry's statement.

The ongoing conflict in the region appears to be intensifying with these recent attacks, marking a notable escalation in the strategic maneuvers undertaken by Russian forces.