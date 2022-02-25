Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath visits the Ram temple in Ayodhya

Amid the ongoing Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:33 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath paying obeisance to Lord Ram in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda had also earlier visited the temple site in Ayodhya. He had taken stock of the construction works of the Ram temple.

The seven-phase UP Assembly polls are underway in the state and the fifth phase, which is scheduled on February 27, will majorly cover the eastern region, including Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, and Amethi districts. Adityanath is contesting the Assembly elections from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

The result will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

