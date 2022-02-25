Mumbai: Income Tax department searches premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav

Income Tax department on Friday carried out searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Yashwant Jadhav. The operation by the department is currently underway.

His wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla Assembly seat in Maharashtra. The action of the Income Tax comes after Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with links with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

Malik has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)