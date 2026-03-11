Modi Promises Safety for Women in Tamil Nadu Amidst Criticism of DMK
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu for rising crimes against women and promises to ensure safety for women under NDA rule. He accuses the DMK of delaying rural housing schemes. Modi highlights NDA's infrastructure investments and plans for Tamil Nadu's economic progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharply criticized the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, highlighting a rise in crimes against women and children under their regime. Addressing an NDA rally, Modi emphasized that violent crimes have become commonplace and promised that the NDA would prioritize women's safety, ensuring that criminals, and not citizens, live in fear.
Modi accused the DMK of stalling housing schemes for the rural poor, fearing the central government would receive credit. He outlined significant plans for Tamil Nadu's development, including integrating the state into the rare earth corridor and proposing high-speed train projects.
He further criticized the DMK for alleged illegal sand mining, which he claims threatens the environment. Emphasizing NDA's commitment, Modi pointed out that infrastructure funding to Tamil Nadu has surged, with investments in highways and rural roads significantly increased under his administration compared to the previous Congress-DMK government.
