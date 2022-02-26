Left Menu

Poland, Lithuania and Germany to discuss sanctions on Russia on Saturday

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Saturday to discuss sanctions on Russia, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Twitter.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Saturday to discuss sanctions on Russia, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Twitter. "At the initiative of Prime Minister Morawiecki a meeting will be held in Berlin today. Prime Minister Morawiecki together with the President of Lithuania will hold talks with the German Chancellor," Muller said in a tweet early on Saturday.

"The European Union must immediately adopt a package of ruthlessly harsh sanctions against Russia." Muller did not give the time of the meeting.

