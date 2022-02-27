Left Menu

UP Polls: Breaking my own victory margin only challenge, says Raghuraj Pratap Singh

Jansatta Dal Loktantrik's (JDL) Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya' on Sunday said that the only challenge for him is to break his own victory margin record in the Kunda Assembly constituency.

ANI | Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:18 IST
Jansatta Dal Loktantrik leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singh told ANI that breaking his own victory margin record remains the only challenge for him. Singh had won with a huge margin of 1.04 lakh votes in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He remains undefeated from the constituency, winning the elections in 1993, 1996, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 as an Independent candidate. He had formed his own party Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in 2018. Polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 61 constituencies at 7 am on Sunday morning and will go on till 6 pm.

Polling is underway in a total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli. (ANI)

