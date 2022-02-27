Left Menu

Israel sends aid to Ukraine but PM stays quiet on possible mediation role

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday his government was proceeding "with moderation and responsibility" on a conflict testing its ties to Kyiv and Moscow. Speaking on television after a weekly cabinet meeting, Bennett made no mention of Ukrainian appeals on Israel to mediate in the crisis with Russia. While Israel's foreign minister has censured the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bennett has stopped short of such remarks.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:04 IST
Israel sends aid to Ukraine but PM stays quiet on possible mediation role
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday his government was proceeding "with moderation and responsibility" on a conflict testing its ties to Kyiv and Moscow. Speaking on television after a weekly cabinet meeting, Bennett made no mention of Ukrainian appeals on Israel to mediate in the crisis with Russia.

While Israel's foreign minister has censured the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bennett has stopped short of such remarks. Israel is wary of clashing with Russia, especially over next-door Syria, where Moscow has military sway. "We pray for the wellbeing of the citizens of Ukraine and hope that further bloodshed is prevented," Bennett said. "We are conducting ourselves with moderation and responsibility".

He said Israel is sending 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including water-purification kits, medical equipment, and tents. It will arrive within days. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a Bennett confidante, on Saturday told Israel's Channel 12 TV that the mediation request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was "being attended to" but would not be drawn on the matter further.

The Russian embassy declined to comment. Israel was in touch with all sides of the conflict, senior Foreign Ministry official Gary Koren told radio station, Kan.

Asked if the relatively low-key condemnation of Russia was aimed at keeping open an option of Israel serving as an intermediary, he answered in the affirmative, saying: "Exactly as you described it." Israel is home to hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Russia and Ukraine. It is also mindful of the well-being of the two countries' large Jewish communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022