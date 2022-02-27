Kerala CPI(M) to hold conference from Mar 1

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is to hold its 23rd congress in Ernakulam from March 1 to 4, the party has said. The conference would be inaugurated by general secretary of the party Sitaram Yechury. Secretary of the party in the State Kodiyeri Balakrishnan would present the political organisational report during the conference, said Mohanan, district secretary and convenor of the reception committee. As part of the conference, an exhibiton on art and history has been arranged.

Cultural programmes too would be part of the meet. Thousands of sculptures of historical figures and historical events have been set up here.

On March 2, politburo member Prakash Karat would inaugurate a seminar on 'Constitution, Federalism and Secularism- the Future of Indian Democracy.' On March 3, a cultural meet would be held and be inaugurated by M Baby, another politburo member. On March 4, a public meeting would be inaugurated by Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan. The programmes would be held in accordance with the COVID-19 health protocol.

