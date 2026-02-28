Delhi Court Upholds Constitution: No Bail on Conjectures for IYC President
A Delhi court granted bail to Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, arrested during a protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The court emphasized that no person should be deprived of liberty on conjectural grounds. Despite the bail, Chib's documents and bonds required verification.
A Delhi court, in a significant ruling on Saturday, granted bail to Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), who was detained for a protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The court reinforced the constitutional principle of liberty, stating that personal freedom should not be curtailed based on speculative grounds.
Despite granting bail, the court mandated verification of Chib's documents and bonds, retaining him in judicial custody temporarily. The magistrate underscored that while the right to life and liberty underpins the Indian Constitution, solid reasoning is essential to justify detention.
The public prosecutor's request for extending Chib's custody, citing the need to locate co-accused individuals, was dismissed. The case, involving protestors wearing T-shirts with slogans opposing the government and the India-US trade deal, highlighted an ongoing debate on personal liberty and lawful detention.
