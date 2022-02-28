Left Menu

PM Modi extends greetings on National Science Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 07:43 IST
PM Modi extends greetings on National Science Day
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted scientists and science enthusiasts on the occasion of National Science Day and called for reaffirming commitment towards leveraging the power of science for human progress.

This day commemorates the discovery of the 'Raman effect', for which Indian physicist C V Raman won the Nobel Prize.

Modi tweeted, ''National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress.'' The prime minister also shared a clip from his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday in which he is heard talking about National Science Day.

He had urged families to make efforts to develop a scientific temperament in their children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022