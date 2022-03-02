U.S. Vice President Harris speaks with five leaders from NATO eastern flank
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 00:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday held separate telephone calls with the leaders of five countries that form NATO's eastern flank amid the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, the White House said.
In calls with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania, Harris said Washington would continue to support Ukraine and its neighbors as they deal with refugee flows and other humanitarian needs, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- NATO
- Kamala Harris
- Washington
- Ukraine
- Estonia
- Harris
- eastern
- Romania
- White House
- Russian
- Lithuania
- Latvia
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
India driving force of Quad, says White House
CRYPTOVERSE-Bitcoin runs into Russian rules and regiments
Images show new Russian military activity near Ukraine - satellite company
Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, UK's Truss says