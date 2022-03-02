Left Menu

U.S. Vice President Harris speaks with five leaders from NATO eastern flank

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 00:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday held separate telephone calls with the leaders of five countries that form NATO's eastern flank amid the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, the White House said.

In calls with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania, Harris said Washington would continue to support Ukraine and its neighbors as they deal with refugee flows and other humanitarian needs, the White House said.

