BJP holds meeting of Punjab candidates

The BJP on Thursday held a meeting of its 73 party candidates who contested the Punjab Assembly polls, just days before the results of the election are to be declared. The elections were held on February 20 and the results of it will be announced on March 10. The BJP fought the polls in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

At the meeting, BJP leaders led by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took feedback from the party candidates regarding the elections. Shekhawat interacted with the candidates and got information about their election-related experience, said a party statement here. He said it was for the first time that the BJP contested the elections on 73 Assembly seats, adding that it has been a very pleasant experience. He claimed that people have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP.

Party's national vice-president Saudan Singh, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Union Minister Som Prakash were also present. Prominent among the BJP candidates were Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Fatehjang Bajwa and Arvind Khanna. The BJP used to contest on 23 seats when it had a tie-up with the Shiromani Akali Dal. But the SAD had broken its ties with the saffron party in 2020 over the farm laws.

